Canton Police Department blotter, July 10-17
On 6/13/17 at 3:00pm Michael S. Ielfield of Lowville was issued a UTT for Following too close on East Main St. The ticket was issued as a result of a property damage accident on East Main St. The ticket is returnable in Canton Town Court on 7/5/17. On 6/16/17 at 10:12am Karen L. Lapoint of Canton was issued a UTT for Speed violation/ school zone 38/20 on State St. The ticket is returnable in Canton Town Court on 7/5/17.
