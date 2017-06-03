Beaver River High School principal na...

Beaver River High School principal named superintendent at Remsen

Dunckel-King, who was appointed by Remsen's five-member Board of Education Thursday evening and will start her new job July 3. “They've just been so welcoming in the process.” The Lowville Academy and Central School graduate said she is looking forward to working at the small district, which has only about 450 students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Linda R. Doty, principal at Charles E. Riley Elementary School in Oswego, was the other finalist for the job at Remsen, which is south of Boonville in northern Oneida County. Ms. Dunckel-King, who served in her current position for the past five years, has been a finalist for other superintendent jobs, including the General Brown post this year.

