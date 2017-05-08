WNY Flood Watch Begins at 2 PM Monday

WNY Flood Watch Begins at 2 PM Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Niagara-Orleans-Monroe-Wayne-Northern Cayuga-Oswego-Jefferson- Lewis-Northern Erie-Genesee-Wyoming-Livingston-Ontario-Chautauqua- Cattaraugus-Allegany-Southern Erie- Including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Geneseo, Canandaigua, Jamestown, Olean, Wellsville, Orchard Park, and Springville 616 AM EDT Mon May 1 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flood Watch Western and portions of Central New York. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the watson boys (Feb '10) 3 hr WatsonBoys1 351
News Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16) 11 hr Parent 45
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. 15 hr Jackie P 21
lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10) 15 hr Inquiring Mind 361
No knock 19 hr Knowledge 2
last post wins (Aug '09) May 5 Trump 1,025
Biker season losers think they own the road (Apr '16) May 5 part time resident 47
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC