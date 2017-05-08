WNY Flood Watch Begins at 2 PM Monday
Niagara-Orleans-Monroe-Wayne-Northern Cayuga-Oswego-Jefferson- Lewis-Northern Erie-Genesee-Wyoming-Livingston-Ontario-Chautauqua- Cattaraugus-Allegany-Southern Erie- Including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Rochester, Newark, Fair Haven, Oswego, Watertown, Lowville, Buffalo, Batavia, Warsaw, Geneseo, Canandaigua, Jamestown, Olean, Wellsville, Orchard Park, and Springville 616 AM EDT Mon May 1 2017 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flood Watch Western and portions of Central New York. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the watson boys (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|WatsonBoys1
|351
|Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Parent
|45
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|15 hr
|Jackie P
|21
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Inquiring Mind
|361
|No knock
|19 hr
|Knowledge
|2
|last post wins (Aug '09)
|May 5
|Trump
|1,025
|Biker season losers think they own the road (Apr '16)
|May 5
|part time resident
|47
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC