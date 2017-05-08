Watson man charged with marijuana pos...

Watson man charged with marijuana possession, child endangerment

A Watson man, for the second time this year, was arrested on marijuana charges after Lewis County sheriff's deputies executed a no-knock search warrant at his residence. Shaun K. Elliott, 31, of 6755A Number Four Road, on Friday was charged by deputies with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

