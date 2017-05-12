Watson couple facing drug charges fro...

Watson couple facing drug charges from May 5 warrant search

A Watson couple has been charged with marijuana possession stemming from a no-knock search warrant executed May 5 by Lewis County sheriff's deputies. Shaun K. Elliott, 31, of 6755A Number Four Road, was charged that day by deputies with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

