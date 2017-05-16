Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville; charges pending
A pickup truck that was driven into the Black River last week was removed from the water over the weekend. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the Dodge Ram 1500 was recovered Sunday, with the driver expected to face environmental conservation charges in the case.
