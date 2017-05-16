Truck recovered from Black River near...

Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville; charges pending

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A pickup truck that was driven into the Black River last week was removed from the water over the weekend. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said the Dodge Ram 1500 was recovered Sunday, with the driver expected to face environmental conservation charges in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12) 17 hr Pattiepan 20
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... Mon Dr Phil 10
Crysta, Crystal, Moonbeam, ho. Whoever u is now Mon Cucumber 2
happy mother's day ? ? ? Sun KING Justis 1
Timmy the Tat Boy Sun Alan 1
No knock May 13 Former local 5
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. May 12 Go Ahead 22
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC