Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having meth-making materials during traffic stop

1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Three Lowville residents were arrested for allegedly having meth-making materials following a 3:15 p.m. traffic stop on Number Four Road in the town of Watson. Lewis County sheriff's deputies charged Jordan M. Miller, 23; Tessa M. Anson, 24; and Bram L. Widrick, 19, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

