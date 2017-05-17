Lowville trio arrested for allegedly having meth-making materials during traffic stop
Three Lowville residents were arrested for allegedly having meth-making materials following a 3:15 p.m. traffic stop on Number Four Road in the town of Watson. Lewis County sheriff's deputies charged Jordan M. Miller, 23; Tessa M. Anson, 24; and Bram L. Widrick, 19, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
