Lowville Planning Board approves projects, discusses Kraft Heinz pre-treatment upgrades
The village Planning Board recently gave final approval on several projects, including a planned dog wash and new bed and breakfast. The board on Monday also discussed proposed wastewater pre-treatment upgrades at the Kraft Heinz plant on Utica Boulevard and set a public hearing on the project for later this month.
