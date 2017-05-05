Lowville Planning Board approves proj...

Lowville Planning Board approves projects, discusses Kraft Heinz pre-treatment upgrades

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The village Planning Board recently gave final approval on several projects, including a planned dog wash and new bed and breakfast. The board on Monday also discussed proposed wastewater pre-treatment upgrades at the Kraft Heinz plant on Utica Boulevard and set a public hearing on the project for later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No knock 9 hr Liberty and justi... 4
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. 9 hr Go Ahead 22
the watson boys (Feb '10) 9 hr Studs 352
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... 9 hr Why 7
What happened 2 the drug thread? Thu Amused 1
Does anyone know of the ghost on Tug Hill??? (Sep '08) Thu Amused 219
News Watson man charged with marijuana possession, c... Thu wondering minds 2
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC