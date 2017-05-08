Lowville pair charged with drug possession following traffic stop
Two Lowville men were accused of drug possession following a traffic stop at 12:15 p.m. Friday on South State Street. Village police charged David A. Gerdon III with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Kyle W. Smith with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16)
|45 min
|Comeonreally
|44
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|1 hr
|Jackie P
|21
|lowville elks discriminating against women members (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Inquiring Mind
|361
|No knock
|5 hr
|Knowledge
|2
|last post wins (Aug '09)
|May 5
|Trump
|1,025
|Biker season losers think they own the road (Apr '16)
|May 5
|part time resident
|47
|Lowville man charged with trespassing on apartm...
|May 4
|Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC