Lowville pair charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Two Lowville men were accused of drug possession following a traffic stop at 12:15 p.m. Friday on South State Street. Village police charged David A. Gerdon III with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Kyle W. Smith with unlawful possession of marijuana.

