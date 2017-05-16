Lowville man charged with having meth-making materials
Robert Campany, 43, on May 10 was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, according to village police. He was arraigned in Lowville Village Court and sent to Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bail.
