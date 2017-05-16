Lowville man charged with having meth...

Lowville man charged with having meth-making materials

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Robert Campany, 43, on May 10 was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, according to village police. He was arraigned in Lowville Village Court and sent to Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12) 14 hr Pattiepan 20
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... Mon Dr Phil 10
Crysta, Crystal, Moonbeam, ho. Whoever u is now Mon Cucumber 2
happy mother's day ? ? ? Sun KING Justis 1
Timmy the Tat Boy Sun Alan 1
No knock May 13 Former local 5
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. May 12 Go Ahead 22
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC