Lowville man charged with DWI after driving truck into river
A Lowville man was charged with driving while intoxicated Wednesday night after driving his pickup truck into the Black River off Waters Road in the town of Lowville. State police charged Martin L. Stanton, 39, with misdemeanor DWI, failure to keep right, imprudent speed and using a portable electronic device while driving.
