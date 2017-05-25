Lorene Davey

Lorene Davey

Lorene Olson Davey, born to the late Conradine Rose Mackenzie and Fredrick W. Olson on March 18, 1954 in Jacksonville, Florida, passed peacefully to rest May 17, 2017 in her home. After graduating from Mayville Central School in 1972, Lorene earned an Associates in Applied Science in Nursing from Jamestown Community College.

