Lewis prom-goers getting anti-drunk driving message with corsages

Saturday May 13 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Cards containing the message “Make this a night to remember ... not a night to forget. Don't Drink and Drive” are being placed in corsage containers at three area florists in hopes of reaching students at all county school districts over the next several weekends of prom season, said Leah M. Schneider, a member of the Youth Empowerment And Health, or YEAH! community coalition.

