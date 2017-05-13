Lewis prom-goers getting anti-drunk driving message with corsages
Cards containing the message “Make this a night to remember ... not a night to forget. Don't Drink and Drive” are being placed in corsage containers at three area florists in hopes of reaching students at all county school districts over the next several weekends of prom season, said Leah M. Schneider, a member of the Youth Empowerment And Health, or YEAH! community coalition.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|J**h. Yo*ng
|6 hr
|Laurie
|4
|scumbags
|Wed
|Sharpedge
|4
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Wed
|Maple guy
|18
|Crysta, Crystal, Moonbeam, ho. Whoever u is now
|Tue
|Superman
|5
|What happened 2 the drug thread?
|Tue
|sick of it
|9
|what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12)
|May 22
|Cancer
|25
|christy cole and daughter
|May 22
|landowner
|6
