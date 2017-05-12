Lewis Planning Board approves Kraft H...

Lewis Planning Board approves Kraft Heinz pre-treatment upgrade plan

Friday May 12

The Lewis County Planning Board on Thursday gave its blessing to Kraft-Heinz's plans to improve wastewater pre-treatment as part of the ongoing expansion at its Lowville plant. Board members voted 5-0 to approve the addition of a 2,600-square-foot process building featuring a 33-foot-tall Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor tank and blower pad and other equipment.

