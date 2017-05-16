Lewis County school budgets pass

Lewis County school budgets pass

A resolution to buy three buses passed 229-47, while one to increase annual funding for the Croghan Free Library from $40,000 to $45,000 passed 186-91. A proposition to buy one bus passed 120-28, while one to increase the annual amount collected for Harrisville Free Library from $50,000 to $55,000 passed 85-62.

