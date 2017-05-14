Lewis County nets more than $200,000 at tax auction
This year's Lewis County tax auction netted well over $200,000, easily exceeding the amount anticipated in the 2017 budget. “It was a full house,” said Cynthia C. Wiedrick, who recently retired as deputy treasurer but is still working part-time to help with this year's tax auction and assist with the transition.
