Former lacrosse player gives motivational, anti-drug message to students
A former professional lacrosse player on Thursday told students at three Lewis County schools to avoid drugs, help others and make sure they love themselves. “The most important relationship you're ever going to have is with yourself,” Ken Bartolo - found of There and Back Inc. - said during a presentation at Beaver River Central School.
