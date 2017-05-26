Former lacrosse player gives motivati...

Former lacrosse player gives motivational, anti-drug message to students

Thursday May 25 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A former professional lacrosse player on Thursday told students at three Lewis County schools to avoid drugs, help others and make sure they love themselves. “The most important relationship you're ever going to have is with yourself,” Ken Bartolo - found of There and Back Inc. - said during a presentation at Beaver River Central School.

