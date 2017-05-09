Croghan town councilman plans to run ...

Croghan town councilman plans to run for Lewis County legislator

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Croghan town councilman this fall plans to seek election to the District 1 seat on the Lewis County Legislature. “I had really thought about this for years,” said Republican John V. Lehman, who lives in the hamlet of Indian River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who are all the sl_ts in town 1 hr Gumby 2
News Truck recovered from Black River near Lowville;... 7 hr part time resident 5
Crysta, Crystal, Moonbeam, ho. Whoever u is now 21 hr Barney 3
what does the kraft plant make?? (Oct '12) 21 hr Never stop learning 22
What happened 2 the drug thread? 21 hr Sick of it 3
News Lowville man charged with having meth-making ma... 21 hr Duh 5
News Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner... May 15 Dr Phil 10
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Lewis County was issued at May 18 at 6:31PM EDT

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC