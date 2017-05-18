Challenge falls short of goal for foo...

Challenge falls short of goal for food pantry donations

Thursday May 18

Even though some of the numbers were up from last year, the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry fell short of its $22,500 goal overall. “Although we did not make our goal for this community challenge, we are always grateful for the support we do receive,” VEM chairwoman Jody Mono said in an email.

