Three roads in Lewis County closed du...

Three roads in Lewis County closed due to flooding

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Ridge Road from Route 812 in Lowville to Route 410 in Castorland, East Martinsburg Road in Martinsburg, and Zecher Road in West Carthage are closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female in River, Watson. 3 hr Favored 9
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. 3 hr Putin 12
Donald Trump 5 hr Putin 48
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... 7 hr Putin 5
Mother Nature 8 hr Dont Stop 3
Brandy and Josh 8 hr Funny 3
Jeff Trombley 10 hr Scorned 13
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lewis County was issued at April 07 at 3:26PM EDT

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC