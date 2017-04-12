Police announce Lewis County meth arr...

Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made over several weeks

Wednesday Apr 12

State police on Wednesday announced six methamphetamine-related arrests made over the previous few weeks in three separate incidents in Lewis County, including a meth lab found here last week. On April 5, the state police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team, Special Operations Response Team and Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 5037 Keener Hill Road in the town of Martinsburg and said the occupants had just completed cooking meth and were in the process of burning waste from the drug's manufacture.

