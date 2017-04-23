New owners host open house at refurbished Carlowden Country Club

Excitement was in the air as the owners of the newly refurbished Carlowden Country Club held an open house Saturday - excitement on behalf of the new owners showcasing the work they have done on the more than 90-year-old club and excitement from members and prospective members as to what changes have been made. The biggest change has been improvements to the clubhouse - revamping the banquet facility, installing restrooms between the bar and dining room areas, bringing back a pro shop and modernizing the locker rooms.

