New owners host open house at refurbished Carlowden Country Club

Saturday Apr 22

Excitement was in the air as the owners of the newly refurbished Carlowden Country Club held an open house Saturday - excitement on behalf of the new owners showcasing the work they have done on the more than 90-year-old club and excitement from members and prospective members as to what changes have been made. The biggest change has been improvements to the clubhouse - revamping the banquet facility, installing restrooms between the bar and dining room areas, bringing back a pro shop and modernizing the locker rooms.

