Murphy back as Lowville trustee after 14-year hiatus

Saturday Apr 8

He replaces Franz J. Philippe, director of the plans analysis and integrations office at Fort Drum, who resigned in February after two years on the board, citing lack of time to dedicate to the post. Mr. Murphy, while in his early 20s, served as a village trustee from 1999 through 2003.

