Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestrian accident
An unidentified motorist helped track down an 18-year-old Lowville woman who left the scene of an accident after her vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street near the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning. The unidentified motorist followed Aneesa A. Smith, 18, of 8875 Number 3 Road, Lowville, after witnessing that her car hit the pedestrian, then took off and was finally caught on Route 126 in the town of Champion, Detective Lt.
