Motorist helps Watertown police in ca...

Motorist helps Watertown police in car/pedestrian accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

An unidentified motorist helped track down an 18-year-old Lowville woman who left the scene of an accident after her vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the street near the Jefferson County Courthouse on Monday morning. The unidentified motorist followed Aneesa A. Smith, 18, of 8875 Number 3 Road, Lowville, after witnessing that her car hit the pedestrian, then took off and was finally caught on Route 126 in the town of Champion, Detective Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Trombley 4 hr Datroof foreal 10
Donald Trump 4 hr Question 45
Drugs Apr 1 Bigdickvic 3
Time Warner Cable or Spectrum Mar 31 Scams 7
News Lowville woman accused of possessing heroin (Sep '13) Mar 30 sick of it 24
News Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16) Mar 25 Michelle 36
lowville heights (Feb '12) Mar 24 Wtown chic 85
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lewis County was issued at April 04 at 10:01AM EDT

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC