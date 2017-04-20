Lowville woman pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards
In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Vanessa L. Katosh, 27, Lowville, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with several 2016 incidents. Mrs. Katosh possessed four different credit cards belonging to Chris Baker during the fall of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drug thread
|6 hr
|Dan
|22
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Say no to Rock bo...
|14
|Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ...
|Apr 17
|Weird
|5
|Lewis County Man Arrested for Forcibly Raping a... (Aug '11)
|Apr 15
|7-11 10-4 I knowU...
|160
|Time Warner Cable or Spectrum
|Apr 14
|burnt biscuits
|11
|Milky water
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|13
|Donald Trump
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|53
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC