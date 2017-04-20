Lowville woman pleads guilty to using...

Lowville woman pleads guilty to using stolen credit cards

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

In Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Vanessa L. Katosh, 27, Lowville, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in connection with several 2016 incidents. Mrs. Katosh possessed four different credit cards belonging to Chris Baker during the fall of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The drug thread 6 hr Dan 22
Well digging? (Jun '11) Mon Say no to Rock bo... 14
News Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ... Apr 17 Weird 5
News Lewis County Man Arrested for Forcibly Raping a... (Aug '11) Apr 15 7-11 10-4 I knowU... 160
Time Warner Cable or Spectrum Apr 14 burnt biscuits 11
Milky water Apr 12 Harry Bawls 13
Donald Trump Apr 12 Harry Bawls 53
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC