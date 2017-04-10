Lowville stream behind cheese plant t...

Lowville stream behind cheese plant temporarily runs white

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A small stream originating behind the Kraft Heinz cream cheese plant was running milky white Monday morning, but officials said the phenomenon was short-lived. Mrs. Smith said she was able to see and photograph the white-tinted water, but it was gone by the time state Department of Environmental Conservation officials came on scene to investigate.

