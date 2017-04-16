Lowville starts preliminary work on f...

Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corners parking lot

There are 4 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Saturday Apr 15, titled Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corners parking lot. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

Village crews have kicked off preliminary work on a planned manicured parking lot on the long-empty four-corners lot. “We wanted to take advantage of the nice weather while we could,” village Superintendent of Public Works Thomas S. Compo said by email.

Haywood Jablowme

Lowville, NY

#1 Saturday Apr 22
Only took 25 years.
Harry Bawls

Carthage, NY

#2 Sunday Apr 23
hehehe that is a nice name ya got their.do you have any takers.theirs lots of f ags a round
genious

United States

#3 Sunday Apr 23
hasn't even been 18 years lol. need some more book learnins in math lmfao....
Sega genesis

Lowville, NY

#4 Sunday Apr 23
Hasn't even been 15 days lmfao
Lowville, NY

