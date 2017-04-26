Lowville officials kick off four-corners parking lot project
Village officials on Tuesday formally kicked off development of a planned manicured parking lot on the long-empty four-corners lot that is slated for completion later this year. “I think this is a dream come true for many members of the community,” Mayor Donna M. Smith said during the groundbreaking, attended by officials from the village, Lowville Lions Club and GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowville man charged with trespassing on apartm...
|3 hr
|Putin
|1
|Quick Question
|17 hr
|Frank
|1
|last post wins (Aug '09)
|Wed
|_FLATLINE--------
|1,023
|Biker season losers think they own the road (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Obviously
|44
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|Apr 26
|Harry Bawls
|19
|Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Comeonreally
|42
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Apr 23
|Doosh Bag
|17
