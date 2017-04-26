Lowville officials kick off four-corn...

Lowville officials kick off four-corners parking lot project

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Village officials on Tuesday formally kicked off development of a planned manicured parking lot on the long-empty four-corners lot that is slated for completion later this year. “I think this is a dream come true for many members of the community,” Mayor Donna M. Smith said during the groundbreaking, attended by officials from the village, Lowville Lions Club and GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown.

