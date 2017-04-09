Lowville man accused of DWI

State police charged Joshua J. Young, 26, of Lowville, with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

