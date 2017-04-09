Lowville, Kraft Heinz officials expected to meet over sewer issues
Village leaders hope to sit down with Kraft Heinz officials soon to discuss a proposed sewer rate formula change and finally reach an agreement to cover costs of last year's emergency sewer upgrades. “We will be reaching out to Kraft for a time to address their concerns,” Mayor Donna M. Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milky water
|2 hr
|Harry Bawls
|13
|Jeff Trombley
|2 hr
|Someone close
|5
|Time Warner Cable or Spectrum
|2 hr
|burnt biscuits
|9
|the moose
|4 hr
|Harry Bawls
|2
|Donald Trump
|4 hr
|Harry Bawls
|53
|The drug thread
|6 hr
|Olivervachina
|3
|Lowville man accused of DWI
|6 hr
|PillllllllllZzzzz
|8
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC