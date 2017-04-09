Lowville, Kraft Heinz officials expec...

Lowville, Kraft Heinz officials expected to meet over sewer issues

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Village leaders hope to sit down with Kraft Heinz officials soon to discuss a proposed sewer rate formula change and finally reach an agreement to cover costs of last year's emergency sewer upgrades. “We will be reaching out to Kraft for a time to address their concerns,” Mayor Donna M. Smith said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Milky water 2 hr Harry Bawls 13
Jeff Trombley 2 hr Someone close 5
Time Warner Cable or Spectrum 2 hr burnt biscuits 9
the moose 4 hr Harry Bawls 2
Donald Trump 4 hr Harry Bawls 53
The drug thread 6 hr Olivervachina 3
News Lowville man accused of DWI 6 hr PillllllllllZzzzz 8
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC