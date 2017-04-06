Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of opioid addiction epidemic
There are 5 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Wednesday Apr 5, titled Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of opioid addiction epidemic. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
Lewis County legislators received first-hand information on the drug epidemic both from those treating it and a recovering addict. Mrs. Farney said she has been addicted to drugs for the past 15 years but now receives daily doses of methadone at Credo Community Center's new outpatient clinic for opioid addiction treatment in Watertown to curb her cravings.
#1 Thursday Apr 6
Oh BS! Total BS! Every day I see able bodied people walking up and down the street 24/7 who get free money from DSS because they have "mental issues." They could work! They could work at McDonalds to bagging groceries to using a shovel but instead they drink and drug. We waste millions on nonprofits with inflated salaries who sell snake oil theories that "prevention" works. F**k em all. I hope they all die. Useless contributors to society. Generations of their families break the law, live off welfare, produce endless bastard children, etc. Stop sugar coating these losers. They are cockroaches. Stop this fake compassion for losers. It's that simple: they are trash. Stop with the endless community meetings. Stop this BS of a 90 day fake drug boot camp. Or......is there more to the story? If drugs are evil as we know, why doesn't Congress just pass a law if you use or sell you get death penalty. Huh??? Why not? Maybe Congress is making billions from the drug cartels? I don't know but stop this pansy a$$ crap of "just say no." Don't tell me addiction either. Call it bad behavior. If it's addiction then why do those who seek treatment immediately get put on 14 different prescriptions to "fight the addiction?" That's like a whiskey addict being prescribed wine to stop drinking. Maybe require drug test to get welfare? Hmmmmm why not? I'm sick of these non working, lazy, welfare losers. If drugs wipe em out, good! Face it, the past 50 years of the war on drugs hasn't done crap but waste trillions, trillions we could use to build infrastructure. Stop the vigils, stop the stupid meetings, just round up the welfare once and for all and drop them in Afghanistan.
#3 Thursday Apr 6
Sounds like you could really use an anger management classes to help you the intense feelings you have about things out of your control. There are some non-profits that can help you :); yoga, the gym, or ask your Dr. for help before you stroke out.
#4 Thursday Apr 6
Whatever snowflake, go back to your union job.
#5 Friday Apr 7
Ah, one can only hope that you or a member or your family becomes hurt, disabled, or mentally ill. Btw, do you drink? That's the most dangerous drug around. Oh, but it's legal so that's ok.
#6 Friday Apr 7
Do you wipe your a$$?
