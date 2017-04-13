Lewis, DANC officials celebrate single-stream recycling facility
Officials from Lewis County and the Development Authority of the North Country on Thursday celebrated the advent of single-stream recycling here and an upgraded facility. “Lewis County stepped up,” DANC Executive Director James W. Wright during an open house at the county's renovated recycling center, 7952 Route 26. “They made the first investment.” Mr. Wright recalled county Legislature Chairman Michael A. Tabolt, R-Croghan, being somewhat skeptical about the notion of converting to single-stream at first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowville starts preliminary work on four-corner...
|2 hr
|Haywood Jablowme
|1
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|4 hr
|Concerned
|16
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Doosh Bag
|15
|Boonville Dairy Included In Clinton Campaign Video (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Fahqcommies
|14
|The drug thread
|Apr 20
|part time resident
|24
|Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ...
|Apr 17
|Weird
|5
|Lewis County Man Arrested for Forcibly Raping a... (Aug '11)
|Apr 15
|7-11 10-4 I knowU...
|160
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC