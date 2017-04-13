Lewis, DANC officials celebrate single-stream recycling facility

Officials from Lewis County and the Development Authority of the North Country on Thursday celebrated the advent of single-stream recycling here and an upgraded facility. “Lewis County stepped up,” DANC Executive Director James W. Wright during an open house at the county's renovated recycling center, 7952 Route 26. “They made the first investment.” Mr. Wright recalled county Legislature Chairman Michael A. Tabolt, R-Croghan, being somewhat skeptical about the notion of converting to single-stream at first.

