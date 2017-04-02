Copenhagen man sent to rehab program ...

Copenhagen man sent to rehab program on drug sale charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Copenhagen man accused of selling drugs was ordered in Lewis County Court on Friday to undergo a drug rehabilitation program as an alternative to state prison time. Joshua S. Alexander, 32, Copenhagen, was sentenced, as a second-felony offender, to three years in prison and three years of post-release parole supervision, but Judge Daniel R. King mandated him to the state prison system's 90-day Willard Drug Rehabilitation Program, which allows inmates who successfully complete it to serve the remainder of their prison sentences under parole supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs 10 hr Bigdickvic 3
Lewis County IDA 12 hr Question 2
Jeff Trombley 15 hr Scorned 6
Donald Trump 16 hr Concerned Citizen 43
Time Warner Cable or Spectrum Fri Scams 7
itch Fri Harry Bawls 3
Boredom Fri Heard 7
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC