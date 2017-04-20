Climate marches planned in north country to raise awareness, celebrate Earth Day
The following week, the People's Climate March is set for April 29, rain or shine, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Ives Park, Potsdam. The Watertown March for Science begins Saturday with a 2 p.m. rally at the JB Wise-Mayor Butler Pavilion followed by a 3 p.m. clean up of the Veterans Memorial Riverwalk that runs along Black River Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The drug thread
|12 hr
|Dan
|22
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Mon
|Say no to Rock bo...
|14
|Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ...
|Apr 17
|Weird
|5
|Lewis County Man Arrested for Forcibly Raping a... (Aug '11)
|Apr 15
|7-11 10-4 I knowU...
|160
|Time Warner Cable or Spectrum
|Apr 14
|burnt biscuits
|11
|Milky water
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|13
|Donald Trump
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|53
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC