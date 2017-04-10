Central New York Drive-Ins Opening For 2017
We were excited to hear about El Rancho Drive-In opening again for the 2017 season, so we started looking at what other Drive-In's are still in operation in Upstate New York. Did you ever pile the family in the car and head off for a fun night of entertainment? Bring tons of food from home? Ever hide someone in the trunk until you got through the gate? We used to have several drive-in theaters in Central New York - Marcy Drive-In, New Hartford Drive-In and Rome Drive-In.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis County Man Arrested for Forcibly Raping a... (Aug '11)
|54 min
|7-11 10-4 I knowU...
|160
|The drug thread
|6 hr
|Olivervachina
|17
|Keep taking it down Jeff Trombley
|7 hr
|Scam artist
|13
|Time Warner Cable or Spectrum
|Fri
|burnt biscuits
|11
|Milky water
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|13
|Donald Trump
|Apr 12
|Harry Bawls
|53
|Alaska woman charged with DWI in Lowville
|Apr 11
|Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC