Alaska woman charged with DWI in Lowville
Darlene D. Stratton, 53, Palmer, Alaska, was charged by Lowville police with driving while intoxicated, failure to obey a traffic control signal and refusal to take a breathalyzer test at 3:53 a.m. Sunday on Utica Boulevard. Police said Ms.
