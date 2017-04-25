AdironDuck Race to honor long-time FF...

AdironDuck Race to honor long-time FFA benefactor

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

For the first time in its 23-year history, the AdironDuck Race this weekend will be without one of its major benefactors. However, John C. Hirschey, who died in February at the age of 73, will be there in spirit during Sunday's race, with a pair of acknowledgments planned and family members continuing to help sponsor the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins (Aug '09) Sat Alan 1,019
The drug thread Sat Justin Givaphuk 29
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. Apr 28 Careful 20
Whatever became of Kevin Bunke? Apr 28 Customer 4
News Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ... Apr 25 Angry 6
News Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16) Apr 25 Comeonreally 43
Well digging? (Jun '11) Apr 23 Doosh Bag 17
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lewis County was issued at May 01 at 6:16AM EDT

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC