AdironDuck Race to honor long-time FFA benefactor
For the first time in its 23-year history, the AdironDuck Race this weekend will be without one of its major benefactors. However, John C. Hirschey, who died in February at the age of 73, will be there in spirit during Sunday's race, with a pair of acknowledgments planned and family members continuing to help sponsor the annual event.
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins (Aug '09)
|Sat
|Alan
|1,019
|The drug thread
|Sat
|Justin Givaphuk
|29
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|Apr 28
|Careful
|20
|Whatever became of Kevin Bunke?
|Apr 28
|Customer
|4
|Police announce Lewis County meth arrests made ...
|Apr 25
|Angry
|6
|Watson man posts video of police entering home (Mar '16)
|Apr 25
|Comeonreally
|43
|Well digging? (Jun '11)
|Apr 23
|Doosh Bag
|17
