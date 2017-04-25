Adirondack Community Chorus schedules 40th anniversary concert for April 30
Peg Nuspliger, chorus director, will conduct. Accompanists will be Sylvia Fici on piano, Phyllis Pfendler on keyboard bass and Bill Sawyer on percussion.
