WWII veta s 100th birthday to be celebrated today in Lowville

WWII veteran's 100th birthday to be celebrated today in Lowville

A celebration will be held here later today for a World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient who just reached the century mark. Theodore C. “Ted” Snyder, a resident at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, turned 100 on Thursday, and a celebration is slated to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the county-owned nursing home, 7785 N. State St. An honor guard from Fort Drum and a representative of state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, are to be on hand for the event.

