Wind farm with up to 125 turbines proposed for Tug Hill

Tuesday Mar 7

A wind farm with up to 125 wind turbines has been proposed for the heart of snow country in Tug Hill. The Mad River Wind Farm would be built by Atlantic Wind at the intersection of Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

