Watertown man accused with burglary in Lowville
Village police on Sunday charged Aaron C. Cronk, 31, of 17949 Switzer Road, Watertown, with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Police said Mr. Cronk unlawfully entered a residence at 7499 S. State St. and took unspecified property belonging to the tenant, whom police did not identify.
