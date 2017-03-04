Town of Denmark man arrested on warrant, drug charges possible

State police said Andrew J. Perry, 44, of 10944 Route 26, was taken to Lewis County Jail, Lowville, and a report by WWNY TV-7 indicated that police and West Carthage firefighters at the scene had reportedly found methamphetamine-making materials. Police on Saturday said they had little information on the case but that an arraignment, possibly on a sealed indictment, was expected Monday.

