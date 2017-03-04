Town of Denmark man arrested on warra...

Town of Denmark man arrested on warrant, drug charges possible

State police said Andrew J. Perry, 44, of 10944 Route 26, was taken to Lewis County Jail, Lowville, and a report by WWNY TV-7 indicated that police and West Carthage firefighters at the scene had reportedly found methamphetamine-making materials. Police on Saturday said they had little information on the case but that an arraignment, possibly on a sealed indictment, was expected Monday.

