Town of Denmark man arrested on warrant, drug charges possible
State police said Andrew J. Perry, 44, of 10944 Route 26, was taken to Lewis County Jail, Lowville, and a report by WWNY TV-7 indicated that police and West Carthage firefighters at the scene had reportedly found methamphetamine-making materials. Police on Saturday said they had little information on the case but that an arraignment, possibly on a sealed indictment, was expected Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is going to O D next
|2 hr
|No geeker here
|2
|Jreck subs
|4 hr
|Turnthemin
|7
|Drug dealers (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Detective
|156
|Where does Dakota Tuttle work?
|9 hr
|Bob
|6
|Mansion
|10 hr
|Harry Bawls
|2
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Mar 1
|Jsn
|1
|Scabies outbreak?
|Feb 27
|doc
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC