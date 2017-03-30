Taking leap from dancing to designing for dancers NNY native Bradon...

Dress forms draped in soft white poly mesh material take up the floor in the center of designer Bradon P. McDonald's home studio, next to a vintage Juki sewing machine and another portable Kenmore in a plastic case tucked on a back shelf. It was the latter machine - given to McDonald by his husband in 1996, before McDonald became a dancer touring with Mark Morris Dance Group - that sparked his interest in sewing as an art form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.