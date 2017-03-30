Taking leap from dancing to designing...

Taking leap from dancing to designing for dancers NNY native Bradon...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Dress forms draped in soft white poly mesh material take up the floor in the center of designer Bradon P. McDonald's home studio, next to a vintage Juki sewing machine and another portable Kenmore in a plastic case tucked on a back shelf. It was the latter machine - given to McDonald by his husband in 1996, before McDonald became a dancer touring with Mark Morris Dance Group - that sparked his interest in sewing as an art form.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drug thread 4 hr Itchyballsakk 6
Mother Nature 5 hr Harry Bawls 4
Female in River, Watson. 12 hr Favored 9
Rusty P's No.4 Rd. 12 hr Putin 12
Donald Trump 14 hr Putin 48
News Lewis legislators get first-hand accounts of op... 16 hr Putin 5
Brandy and Josh 18 hr Funny 3
See all Lowville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lewis County was issued at April 08 at 3:02AM EDT

Lowville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lowville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC