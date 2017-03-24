There are on the Watertown Daily Times story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Officials urge community diligence as Lewis overdose death counts soar. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:

With suspected overdose deaths in Lewis County almost double last year's total already, law enforcement officials at a drug forum Wednesday urged diligence among community members. “There is no doubt that we have a drug problem in Lewis County,” Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser said during a “Drugs: What You Don't Know Can Hurt You” presentation in the Lowville Academy and Central School auditorium.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.