Officials urge community diligence as Lewis overdose death counts soar
There are 2 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Officials urge community diligence as Lewis overdose death counts soar.
With suspected overdose deaths in Lewis County almost double last year's total already, law enforcement officials at a drug forum Wednesday urged diligence among community members. “There is no doubt that we have a drug problem in Lewis County,” Lewis County District Attorney Leanne K. Moser said during a “Drugs: What You Don't Know Can Hurt You” presentation in the Lowville Academy and Central School auditorium.
#1 Monday Mar 27
WOW
#2 Tuesday Mar 28
I think a lot of people are afraid to say what they know. Everyone knows everyone in and around Lowville. So, if people do say what they know sometimes the harassment and threats become too much. I'm sure most of know what our neighbors are doing.
