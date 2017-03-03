New Bremen man jailed for allegedly violating court order
Lewis County sheriff's deputies charged Thomas A. Shinnick Jr., 31, of 7670 Baker Road, with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in Denmark Town Court and sent to Lewis County Jail, Lowville on $2,000 bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where does Dakota Tuttle work?
|13 min
|I Wonder
|1
|Jreck subs
|47 min
|Whatever happened...
|6
|Drug dealers (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|tim brigham
|149
|Who is going to O D next
|3 hr
|No geeker here
|1
|Copenhagen man sent back to prison after re-tri...
|Wed
|Jsn
|1
|Scabies outbreak?
|Feb 27
|doc
|9
|Donald Trump
|Feb 22
|Harry Bawls
|26
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC