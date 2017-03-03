New Bremen man jailed for allegedly v...

New Bremen man jailed for allegedly violating court order

Lewis County sheriff's deputies charged Thomas A. Shinnick Jr., 31, of 7670 Baker Road, with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in Denmark Town Court and sent to Lewis County Jail, Lowville on $2,000 bail.

