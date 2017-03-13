Mohawks provide high speed internet to Lewis County, Clinton County next
Right now as we start our annual NCPR Spring Fundraiser , Congress is reviewing the President's budget which includes the elimination of federal funding for public media . If you're one of the people who understands not only how essential NCPR is to our region , but also the importance of federal investment in America's public media , we need you to please do two things to help out : These two simple acts CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE .
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victor and Robin
|3 hr
|Barry
|13
|Boredom
|10 hr
|Pointer
|4
|The drug thread
|11 hr
|Drugs suck
|1
|Scabies outbreak?
|Sat
|Harry Bawls
|10
|Rusty P's No.4 Rd.
|Sat
|Rusty
|2
|Where does Dakota Tuttle work?
|Mar 17
|Friend
|27
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 17
|Ner Guy
|2
