Mohawks provide high speed internet to Lewis county, Clinton co. next
The St. Regis Mohawk tribe has started a company to offer high speed internet to all residences on its territory. Now Mohawk Networks is expanding to provide broadband to other under served communities in northern New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boredom
|2 hr
|PigRoaster
|2
|Lowville pair cited on prostitution charges fol...
|5 hr
|Harry Bawls
|3
|Drug users
|5 hr
|Harry Bawls
|23
|Victor and Robin
|7 hr
|Wxyz
|4
|right of way (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Jason
|16
|Former Climax worker embarks on new career as a...
|Mar 12
|Kevin
|1
|Where does Dakota Tuttle work?
|Mar 10
|Zeus
|26
Find what you want!
Search Lowville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC