Mohawks provide high speed internet to Lewis county, Clinton co. next

1 hr ago

The St. Regis Mohawk tribe has started a company to offer high speed internet to all residences on its territory. Now Mohawk Networks is expanding to provide broadband to other under served communities in northern New York.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lewis County was issued at March 14 at 9:44PM EDT

Lowville, NY

