Lowville woman charged with issuing a bad check
Village police on Monday charged Jennifer L. Munoz, 41, Lowville, with issuing a bad check to Mr. Sub, South State Street. She was arraigned in Lowville Village Court and released on her own recognizance to reappear in court at a later date.
