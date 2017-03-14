Lowville pair cited on prostitution charges following complaint
There are 5 comments on the Watertown Daily Times story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Lowville pair cited on prostitution charges following complaint. In it, Watertown Daily Times reports that:
Danny T. Gudridge Sr., 51, was charged with third-degree patronizing a prostitute, while Saratina R. Kilbourne, 40, was charged with prostitution. Both are to answer the charges in Lowville Village Court.
#1 Tuesday Mar 14
only a fool would called the cops ha ha u get what u deserve
United States
#2 Tuesday Mar 14
Makes you wonder how many times she's pulled that trick, thinking no one is stupid enough to call the cops when they're breaking the law too. Welcome to Lowville...
#3 Tuesday Mar 14
has she got a hore house some where in Lowville.do you no the address.
#4 Wednesday Mar 15
What trash scum. Bunch of nasty trash bags
#5 Friday
Yes 911, I just broke into a house and I couldnt find any diamonds,oh really sounds like Mr Gudridge,where does he get money like that, last I knew he didnt work???
