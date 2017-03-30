Lowville man charged with DWI
Jason E. Woodhouse, 28, Lowville, was charged by Lowville police with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right at 12:21 a.m. Thursday on Dayan Street. Mr. Woodhouse had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent, police said.
